Wal is new AIC Chief Commissioner

The ceremony which took place at the AIC Headquarters at 6 mile, was a milestone achievement for the organization after a long while of having the position vacant.

Agency representatives under the Transport and Civil Aviation Department witnessed the event and congratulated the Chief Commissioner taking on the challenge.

Secretary for the Department of Transport Roy Mumu said he has trust in Wal to help elevate the work of the AIC.

“Chief Commissioner Maryanne Wai, you will lead the AIC with confidence and bring AIC to the next level,” said Secretary Mumu.

Chief Commissioner Wal said taking up the position reflects trust from AIC to continue the work of Chief Commissioner.

Chief Commissioner Wal met all the requirements of the position.

She expressed gratitude to the Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt for validating her for the position.

The position had been vacant since the former AIC Chief Commissioner resigned in 2022. Chief Commissioner Wal is determined to give her best in overseeing AIC responsibilities.

“I say all these to simply let you know, that I am acutely aware that I am joining an organization that is efficiently and professionally managed and acknowledge the contributions of the people who made it the organization that it is today,” she said.

“I intend to match the dedication and commitment to AIC, be part of the team and contribute meaningfully in every way that I can.

“It is my hope to obtain legislative changes that are required by AIC to better perform its roles and responsibilities.”

Acting CEO for AIC, Raymond Vai welcomed Chief Commissioner Wal and congratulated her on meeting the different and difficult requirements.

Mr Vai said, “We look forward to working with the new Chief Commissioner Ms Maryanne and some of her new policies which she has already worked out for AIC, we should get straight to it as soon as possible.”

The objectives of the AIC are to improve aviation safety by conducting no-blame safety investigations to establish the causes and contributing factors of accidents and serious incidents and to communicate the findings and recommendations in compliance with the PNG Civil Aviation Act.

The Chief Commissioner is expected to ensure all investigations are transparent and in accordance with established laws and regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Agencies present during the ceremony were the Department of Transport, National Airports Corporation and PNG Accident Investigation as well as six other distinguished agency representatives.