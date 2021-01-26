 

Wafi-Golpu welcomes environment permit

15:31, January 26, 2021
The Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture welcomed the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority’s issuance of an environment permit for the project.

The project acknowledged it as a significant milestone after a rigorous process of environmental impact assessment.

“The environmental permit is required under the Environment Act and is also a pre-requisite for the grant of a Special Mining Lease under the Mining Act,” said WGJV.

“WGJV looks forward to progressing the permitting of the project as soon as practicable under the Mining Act 1992.”

Meantime, CEPA said the permit is available for viewing by interested parties for 14 days from Monday, January 25th, to Friday, February 12th.

