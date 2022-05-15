Villages Takes On Church Tourism Concept

Pola’c village is the site where Missionary John Freirl first set foot in Morobe Province to establish the Evangelical Lutheran church in PNG over 100 years ago.

The K500,000 presented by the Governor will be utilized to restore the ELC-PNG Historical Site, which the villages of Simbang, Kolem and Kamlawa have agreed to develop.

Pola’c is located at Simbang Parish of the Yabim District of the Lutheran Church and is a special place in the ELC-PNG history in PNG.

Governor Saonu said that over the many years, the rich history of ELC-PNG especially at Finschhafen District has been overlooked, and he is focused on activatingl the historical sites of the church in Morobe Province as part of the Church Partnership Program and Church Tourism prospect.

“Mi tok tenkyu long pipol blong Simbang, Kolem na Kamlawa long wanbel long allowim provinsol gavman long wok bung wantaim sios and pipol.” (“I thank the people of Simbang, Kolem and Kamlawa for agreeing to let the provincial government to work with the church and the people.”)

“Dispela bai lukim ol tourist long PNG na oversis bai kam na mani em bai yupla yet kisim long displea projek.” (“This will open the way for tourists from PNG and overseas to come and you will benefit from their money through this project.”)

Governor Saonu said the children of Morobe would learn their rich history of church and development as well from such interventions.

The project concept is a partnership between Morobe Provincial Government, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea, Tourism Promotion Authority, Morobe Tourism Bureau and local landowners.

The program will be captured in the provincial budget over the span of completion of the project.

Morobe Tourism Branch Chief Executive, Defol Orere Jabar said, Tourism Promotion Authority Executives have visited the site and were very excited of the tourism potential of the site.

Mr Jabar said the current Tourism Minister is ready to counter fund the project to come into reality.

“With the development of the new Airstrip Runway at Gagidu town, we anticipate the arrival of many tourists to visit the site this year onwards,” said Jabar.