Vanilla World Association to be established

The Trade Ministers for Papua New Guinea (PNG), Madagascar, and Comoros agreed in their three-way bilateral meeting yesterday that they would work together to establish a world association for vanilla-growing nations.

The association was proposed by Madagascar, which is currently the world’s leading vanilla-producing country leading the global market with over 60 percent of exports and generating approximately USD1 billion a year for the country.

Madagascar Minister for Industrialization, Trade and Consumption, Edgard Razafindravahy said, “This organization will address the issue of price instability, sustainable development of the industry, threats to the value chain, search for new markets, and production of natural vanilla to consumers around the world.”

Razafindravahy says the creation of the organization will make it possible to establish a mechanism for setting prices according to quality and in terms of sustainable development, the organization will promote sustainable practices that will not only guarantee vanilla quality but also fair income for farmers.

He added, “Through this organization, we can also strengthen the value chain which includes the development of strategic partnerships, search for new markets for natural vanilla, and development of the vanilla industry. The organization will also be a powerful tool for promoting natural vanilla worldwide and raising consumer awareness on responsible vanilla consumption.”

PNG Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru says PNG is keen to join the association as one of its foundation members if the association would look at increasing prices for the farmers to encourage them to plant vanilla and grow the industry on a long-term sustainable basis instead of the constant too frequent fluctuations which has been very discouraging for farmers in PNG.

Minister Maru also asked Madagascar the world's leading vanilla-producing country to assist PNG by providing technical support in terms of farmer training, improving the quality of vanilla, and helping to build the industry in PNG.

Minister Maru said: “We need processing technology to maintain quality at the highest level and the farmers need to be trained so they do not harvest the beans when they are not ready to be harvested. Another issue is the market for our vanilla.

“In PNG, we have a land border with Indonesia, so our farmers just walk across the border and sell the beans to Indonesian buyers, but they do not know if they are selling their vanilla beans at the correct price or not because they are not aware of world market prices, who is offering what prices, and how to access those global markets.”

He said that the association is only worth forming if the volume and demand for natural vanilla will grow because the most serious threat to the growth of the industry is artificial vanilla. The association will have to work hard to ensure that people will continue to prefer natural vanilla so that the industry can grow into the future.