U.S - Japan affirm commitments

Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko; Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry NISHIMURA Yasutoshi; United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, convened in San Francisco on November 14, 2023, for the second ministerial meeting of the Japan-U.S. Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC).

Japan and the United States have taken concrete steps to advance economic prosperity and security in 2023, including as part of Japan’s G7 presidency and the U.S. APEC host year.

In a joint statement, both governments state, “We affirm our continued shared commitment to enhancing the rules-based international economic order and making our economies more competitive and resilient.

“Together with like-minded partners, we intend to build on efforts such as the G7 Leaders’ Statement on Economic Resilience and Economic Security and APEC to create a resilient and sustainable future for all, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

“These efforts enhance our ongoing, bilateral strategic coordination on economic resilience and economic security by further reducing vulnerabilities and countering malign practices that exploit and reinforce those vulnerabilities.”

Both governments state they aim to align their economic, technology, and related strategies to advance innovation and build the industrial base, supply chains, and strategic emerging industries of the future, while at the same time accelerating their decarbonization efforts in line with their 2030 climate commitments and achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest.

“We commit to promote public-private collaboration toward this end, including in furtherance of reskilling and workforce development, as well as startup-friendly ecosystems, while supporting women’s economic empowerment, women’s leadership in the public and private sectors, and women entrepreneurs.

“We also plan to pursue cross-sectoral initiatives to further strengthen business-to-business collaboration between our two countries, including maximizing innovation and investment to support the clean energy transition.

“We intend to strategically promote coordination of policies to address rising threats to our economic and national security, and to enhance communication with other like-minded partners to achieve this objective. We also intend to enhance private sector engagement, to better inform our vision under EPCC.

“We remain deeply concerned with the impact of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine that continues to inflict death and destruction upon Ukraine’s people. Russia’s heinous war is also exacerbating fragility in the global economy by disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, increasing risk to financial stability, contributing to inflation, exacerbating market volatility, and constraining growth. We intend to continue to coordinate on preventing the cutting-edge technologies we develop, as well as existing technologies that are useful for military purposes, from being used to further military capabilities that threaten international peace and security.”