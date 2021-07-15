US envoy visits Treasurer

Top of the agenda were discussions around the importance of the relationship between the United States and Papua New Guinea, and the potential for US support across a range of areas, including infrastructure advisory and the Treasurer’s transparency initiatives.

“The relationship between our countries remains integral, and we are thankful for US support in the past through interventions like the Debt Service Support Initiative (DSSI) and the significant provision of PPEs and medical equipment to the COVID-19 response since last year,” said the Treasurer.

He was delighted to learn that the new US Embassy under construction in Port Moresby is on schedule to be completed by year end and is expected to meet Silver LEED rating, indicating the commitment held jointly with the PNG government to green initiatives and climate protection.

“This is welcome news and the Marape Government together with the people of Papua New Guinea are proud to see the new United States Embassy as a symbol of an enduring relationship,” said Ling-Stuckey.

“PNG looks forward to welcoming US businesses and perhaps, the establishment of a peak body representing private sector interests, like other partner countries have done, in the future, as well as collaboration with the US across a range of issues from support to livelihoods, support to green initiatives and collaboration across areas of mutual interest.”