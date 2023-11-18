U.S. and Papua New Guinea Strengthen Ties in APEC Summit

The leaders discussed key aspects of their bilateral relationship, emphasizing their commitment to inclusive economic growth, enhanced connectivity, and joint efforts to combat climate change.

Secretary Blinken acknowledged Papua New Guinea as a vital economic and security partner, highlighting their collaborative efforts in fostering economic growth and addressing the challenges posed by climate change. He emphasized the importance of building resilience and adaptation to protect people and the environment.

Prime Minister Marape expressed gratitude for the elevated relationship between Papua New Guinea and the United States. He commended the leadership of President Biden and Secretary Blinken, particularly in the realms of sustainability, climate change, and inclusivity.

Marape underscored the significance of their partnership, noting Papua New Guinea's unique position as the largest democracy in the Indo-Pacific and its proximity to both the Pacific and Asia.

The leaders discussed the role of Papua New Guinea in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasising its commitment to democracy, rule of law, and good governance. Marape praised the U.S. for its leadership in addressing climate change, acknowledging the challenges a major oil and gas-producing nation faces in making environmentally conscious decisions.

Both leaders pledged to continue working together, ensuring a sustained and robust relationship between their nations. Marape highlighted the importance of this continuity for future generations, acknowledging the efforts of President Biden and the technocrats in Washington, D.C., for fostering the strong ties between Papua New Guinea and the United States. The meeting concluded with a commitment to further collaboration on shared values and objectives.