UPNG Host Business Plan Comp

The competition, which is voluntary is to showcase innovative business ideas by final year students and is an activity called ‘Beyond the Text Book’.

Deputy Executive Dean for Resources and Planning, Lawrence Sause said that the competition was solving an issue many students lacked when going into the real world.

“It’s part of a larger problem that we have is beyond the textbook, it’s a program that we’ve come up with in the school of Business. It was ignited by the fact that many students when they leave the University they are not prepared, and another thing is that what we teach in the classroom are quite different. We prepare them to get employed,” Sause said.

He said that some of the skills in life have not been taught thus gave the idea to begin a voluntary program by staff to carry the program forward.

Sause said there are three emphasis beyond the textbook, which are;

Developing a Positive Mindset and cultivating an entrepreneur spirit Teacher student’s Critical life skills, and Building civic responsibilities citizenship and how to help the community.

Guest speaker was PNG MSME Council President, Desmond Yaninen, who spoke about the importance of the competition and how graduates have limited opportunity.