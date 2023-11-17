Unique benefit sharing agreement for Ramu Nickel project

It has been a unique model project that pays royalty to all the 21 local level governments (LLGs) in Madang Province since it went into full production 10 years ago in 2012.

The RNC Project and all its stakeholders especially Madang Provincial Government believe in development and an equal benefit for everyone in the province.

This was demonstrated through the sharing of the portion of royalty benefits over the years. RNC project operators believe that after the life span of the mine, the other 14 LLGs can repay back to Ramu project’s impacted LLGs.

These payments are captured in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) approved by Mineral Resource Authority (MRA) and the National Government.

RNML Community Affairs Officer Sakias Abaro informed landowners and communities within Rai Coast and Usino Bundi districts about this during its awareness recently.

“RNML’s Community Affairs records indicate that the RNC Project in Madang Province has so far paid millions of kina to impacted and non-impacted LLGs in Madang Province and Madang Provincial Government,” Abaro stated.

He said the mine is a unique project which extends its benefits to all the six districts and 21 LLGs in the province as stipulated in the MOA.

“These grants are freely given to the LLGs as a support grant every year apart from their normal government budgets. It is always properly acquitted back to the MRA,” Abaro said.

“RNML has been a true corporate friend to Madang Province by sticking to its promise whilst maintaining its slogan “One Ramu Nico, One Community” which allows everyone to have a share of the pie. In the last two years, RNML paid royalty to all its project beneficiaries under the MOA. This also included the 21 LLGs of the Madang Province,” Abaro stated.

According to Abaro, Madang Provincial Government had received their share in 2022. These funds were diverted to the “Sir Peter Barter Foundation” from which monies were drawn to assist Madang students with their tuition fee.