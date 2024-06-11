Ubase commits K1m to Mama Bank

He announced this during the National Research Institute Chairman’s Seminar Series last Thursday at the Madang Resort Hotel.

Provincial Coordinator of the Highlands Region from the Department of Community Development and Religion David Nugi told those gathered that the funds announced by Mr. Ubase is tied to certain processes and to access it, MOU’s will have to be signed with partner agencies.

Mr. Nugi also encouraged women and men who were now taking Financial Literacy Trainings to ensure that the trainers and the organization facilitating are regulated and certified under the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

During the final day of the seminar Monica Sariki from Madang branch gave an informative session about ‘Developing a savings and finance culture’.

Ms. Sariki informed the room of intellects even though the bank was specifically established for women, men were also captured and are always invited to open a savings account and access the services that they have to offer.

Since women are one of the marginalized populations of Papua New Guinea, the bank was created to enhance and upskill women into the formal economic strand. Ms. Sariki stated that the services offered at the Women’s Micro Bank, strive to see that their customers become sustainable and are free from poverty.

The Director General for the National Youth Authority, Joe Itaki, commended the work of the Women’s Micro Bank but also encouraged them to find ways to tap into funding from the national government.

Mr. Itaki stated that there is still so many people who are unbanked and there is a huge amount of money circulating within the informal sector that needs to find it’s way into the banking system. Also the need for better banking opportunities for women and youths to access.