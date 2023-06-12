Tulo leads communications at Chamber

This appointment comes as part of the Chamber's ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

President of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Anthony Smare expressed his enthusiasm for Mr Tulo's arrival, highlighting his extensive experience in the media industry and his notable contributions to the business sector in Papua New Guinea.

Smaré emphasized the Chamber's confidence in Mr Tulo's ability to craft and implement an effective communication strategy aligned with the Chamber's objectives. The ultimate aim is to ensure the long-term sustainability of the country's energy and minerals industry, benefiting all stakeholders.

Mr Tulo joins the Chamber team, led by Chief Operating Officer, Pansy Taueni-Sialis and Policy & Research Manager Gretel Orake. The addition of Mr Tulo marks a significant step in the Chamber's restructuring and resourcing efforts to enhance its strategic goals.

The organization places great importance on attracting talented Papua New Guinean leaders to key positions within the Chamber. With the imminent appointment of an Executive Director, the team will be complete.

Before joining the Chamber, Mr Tulo served as the Team Leader Communications at the National Superannuation Fund Ltd (Nasfund) since 2020. In this role, he oversaw media engagement and advertising across various platforms, playing a crucial leadership role in Nasfund's successful rebranding exercise.

The Chamber holds a representative shareholder position in Nasfund, further highlighting Mr. Tulo's relevant experience.

Mr. Tulo's professional background encompasses diverse roles within the media and communication landscape of Papua New Guinea. He began his career in 2009 as a business reporter for Kalang Advertising Ltd (FM100) and quickly advanced to become Senior Reporter/Editor at PNGFM's newly established Legend FM in 2011.

In 2013, he joined Bank South Pacific as a Media and Communications Officer, responsible for managing mainstream media engagement and the bank's social media presence. Later, in 2014, he joined Media Niugini Limited (EMTV) as a Senior Presenter, Producer, and News Anchor, leading the coverage of significant national events, including the 2015 Pacific Games and the 2017 National General Elections.

Recognized for his exceptional talent, Mr Tulo received the Media Council of PNG Rookie Reporter of the Year Award in 2009. He actively supports the PNG Media Council, the International Federation of Journalists, and is a member of the PNG-USA Alumni Association.

Mr. Tulo is an alumnus of Divine Word University, holding a Diploma in Management.

The PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum warmly welcomes Mr Tulo to its team. His extensive expertise and track record of success position him well to contribute to the Chamber's mission of fostering sustainable growth in Papua New Guinea's energy and minerals industry.