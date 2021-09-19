This was announced by the Director for HDI, Sam Tam during its 25th anniversary celebrations which coincided with the 46th Independence day celebrations at the Rev Sioni Kami Memorial Church on Thursday 16th September, 2021.

On the silver jubilee of the HDI in PNG, a precious gift was given in the form of a land to build an incubation centre for the participating MSMEs in the PV Training Program.

Chairman of the TST Group, Barry Tan gave his consent for the use of the land Portion 2192

Papa Sam said the venue will be named ‘TST HDI MSME Incubation Centre’ which he hopes to open in November this year as agreed. Those who trade in this centre will be part of the second generation Stret Pasin Store.

So the eligibility for the 2nd generation Stret Pasin Store scheme is through PVS Index call. A viable person if you are not viable you will not succeed so you have become viable. You have to go through the system to become viable and then you’ll be alright and then you can get the opportunity to start and own your own business.” Tam said.

A leading Praxis in the PV Training program and a successful entrepreneur, Florence Vuia commonly referred to by PV praxis as Mama Eagle, said this was a prayer answered. She added that the incubation centre, herald true economic freedom for the MSMEs.

“Now we can say that we are truly free from the bondage of poverty. Today we can really celebrate our independence within ourselves, so I want to sincerely thank Alex and your family, Papa Sam and your family and passing our appreciation to the TST group of companies.” She said.

She added that it was their heart cry for a long while, to find a place to market their goods, and today their heart cry has been answered.

Alexis Tam, Owner of Rapid Response Security service was instrumental in the proposal to utilize the marked land with TST Group to build and MSME incubation centre where R&R will provide 24 hour security service free of charge.

Chairman of the TST Group, Barry Tan talking from Australia, said the MOU to erect a MSME Incubation centre is taken in the intent to honour late Tin Siew Tan’s plan to develop the 5 mile junction for a mixed mall, office space, recreational Amphitheatre and medical hub.

Portion 2192 Jack Pidik park was the subject of dispute between the TST Group and NCDC in recent past.