Trukai Industries ensure safety of employees

This is to ensure a safe workplace is provided, safe systems and controls are in place, effective training for its people facilitated by qualified, and, or certified trainers is ongoing to ensure work is conducted safely with a zero harm compliance.

Trukai Industries’ General Manager for Operations, Risk and Corporate Services, David Newton acknowledged staff for this achievement.

“A zero Loss Time Injury (LTI) measure for 1000 days is a huge achievement for the business and it demonstrates how important safety is.

“Some of the actions to implement controls that address identified hazards include the provision of suitable PPEs, employee attendance of comprehensive safety trainings, encouragement to achieve a safe working environment through employee recognition for staff members who identify and report potential risks or hazards,” said Newton.

The 1000 days LTI free safety achievement follows Trukai Industries' recertification for meeting a global standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems under the ISO 45001:2018 standard in August 2022.

Trukai Industries’ CEO, Alan Preston said, “It is the responsibility of each individual employee to continue to maintain these high safety standards by ensuring we all work safely whilst complying with the controls that are in place. Our aim is to get our employees safe to their families every day.”