Trukai Industries donations to charity

They have worked with Save the Children, The PNG Cancer Relief Society, Salvation Army and influential industry bodies like the Young Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Trukai Industries Chief Executive Officer, Alan Preston said the annual donation drive was to support the less fortunate during the festive period.

“Our aim during this donation drive is to show our support by giving back to the community in which we live and operate in,” said Preston.

“By working closely with NGOs and other corporate organisations, Trukai Industries helps these groups progress the good work that they are doing in their respective communities,” Preston added.

The company donated 2.5 tonnes of rice to Port Moresby General Hospital, ANGAU Memorial Hospital, Mt Hagen General Hospital, Goroka Base Hospital and Nonga Base Hospital.

Acting CEO for the Mt Hagen General Hospital, Janet Yamu expressed gratitude for the 50 bags of Trukai Rice donation received.

“We are happy to receive this donation again this year and this rice will be stored away to feed the inpatients during the coming weeks. As this festive period is a time to share with family, the food we prepare from your donation will bring some Christmas cheer to our patients and we are grateful for that,” said Yamu.

Trukai Industries also donated 100 kilograms of rice each to Bomana, Buimo, Baisu, Bihute, Boram, Vanimo CS, Kerevat, Giligili, Biru, Barawagi, Bihute, Buiyebi and Lakiamata prisons.

About 1.2 tonnes of rice was donated to the prisons, which was served as contribution towards their Christmas Day kaikai recently.

Other rice donations were to corporate organisations for their Christmas drive to feed the less fortunate.

While other donations went to communities affected by natural disasters and charity organizations who receive a monthly donation from Trukai Industries.