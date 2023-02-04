Trukai conducts TruAdventure Lae draw

In front of a large crowd at Raumai 18, at the Main Market, a police officer pulled out the lucky winner’s name, and handed it over to the FM 100 crew to call, live on air.

The winner answered using the winning tagline: ‘Mmmmm, em i Trukai’.

While the team is verifying the identity of the winner, Momase regional sales manager, Clint Hamei, said the TruAdventure promotion was one of Trukai’s biggest promotions of the year.

“It started early in December and ended at the end of January, basically promoting Trukai rice, which is our biggest brand.

“We had four vehicles for each region to be given away. One was already given in the New Guinea Islands and one today, in Lae, and then we have another two – one for Highlands and the last one will be in Southern region, Port Moresby.”

Hamei said Momase region received 7,800 entries, while NGI had around 4,000 entries. Entries for the other two regions will be known when Trukai continues with its TruAdventure draw in Mt Hagen on the 7 th of February and on the 10 th of February in Port Moresby.