Treasurer discusses banking regulation impediment

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said too many of our people are left unbanked, and those in the banking system face high costs and often, poor services.

“Part of the problem is domestic, where businesses keep telling me of excessive red tape,” said the Treasurer.

“The Marape-Rosso Government has targeted improved banking regulation as the key part of the second phase of recommended reforms to the Central Bank Act being examined by the Independent Advisory Group. But part of the problem comes from international factors. PNG, like other countries in the Pacific and Caribbean, is suffering the unintended consequences of well-meaning global regulation dealing with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

“As highlighted through my Chairing of the Pacific Governors Group at the recent Asian Development Bank annual meeting, we are asking for a stronger Pacific voice in the negotiation of international financial rules.

“The United States can be a valuable friend as we examine these global regulations.

“During my visit to Korea, I discussed these issues with US Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary, Robert Kaproth. He was very sympathetic to the issues. He commented on the release of a recent US Treasury report on the challenges facing many countries as foreign banks were terminating or restricting business relationships indiscriminately.

“This is not consistent with the risk-based approach that is the cornerstone of the Anti-Money Laundering & Counter Terrorist Financing framework.

“PNG’s domestic banks must form relationships with banks in other major countries so they can help their local businesses with international trade. These are called ‘correspondent banking’ relationships.

“The global regulations are making it harder and harder, and more expensive, to find banks in the US or UK or Singapore or China to team up to form these correspondent banking relationships.

“The practical implications is more bank fees taken from the wages being sent back to PNG from its workers going to Australia. It makes it harder for international organisations to assist PNG, especially in emergency situations. And it hinders financial inclusion.”

The Treasurer said he was pleased that the US offered to send a team to examine possible technical assistance to move back to a proper “risk-based” approach to PNG’s financial regulations.

“PNG needs some constructive advice, and it will help inform decision-makers in the US of how some global regulations are hampering our development.”

(US delegation led by deputy a/secretary, Robert Kaproth, and deputy a/sec Margret Kuhlow, Ambassador Chantale Wong, foreign affairs officer John Keeton, meet with PNG’s Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey at the ADB annual meeting at Incheon, South Korea, on May 3rd)