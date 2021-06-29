Travel consultants trained

On Friday 18th June, the airline successfully completed a two-week training course for 12 new travel consultants.

The training covered mainly reservations and ticketing processes using the Sabre Reservations system that is used by many other airlines around the world.

The travel consultants came from Air Niugini sales offices in Goroka, Hoskins, Madang, Kavieng and Port Moresby.

Air Niugini’s general manager commercial services, Dominic Kaumu, was satisfied with the outcome of the training, adding that it is not only about selling tickets but gaining the confidence of customers and providing excellent customer service.

“I am indeed excited about where we are heading with the team we are now building together. We must continue to ensure that we not only grow our revenue but equally, our market share through customer satisfaction,” he stated.

The travel consultants are now equipped with the skills to make travel reservations for customers, including making bookings, quoting airfares and issuing tickets.

The two weeks of training was carried out at the Air Niugini Aviation Training Centre in Port Moresby. Air Niugini conducts this type of training for all new travel consultants and travel agents.