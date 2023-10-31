Trainees Challenged to Excel in Their Fields

Out of 338 applicants, 22 individuals were selected for the rigorous OTML Apprenticeship Training Program, while 21 locals were chosen from a pool of 1,476 applicants for the PAD Training Program.

General Manager of Engineering, Infrastructure & Projects Franz Hemetsberger urged the trainees to seize this rare opportunity and strive to become experts in their chosen fields. He emphasized the significance of their roles in advancing Papua New Guinea's capabilities and encouraged them to make the most of their training.

The apprentices will embark on a comprehensive four-year training program, honing their skills in disciplines like electrical, metal fabrication & welding, carpentry, and more. In contrast, the PAD trainees will undergo a 2-3 year training program, focusing on fields such as plant process operations, power operations, business studies, and fire rescue.

OTML has played a vital role in developing 1,139 tradesmen and women through its Apprenticeship Training Program and 679 PAD trainees since 1982, contributing to the growth of expertise in the region.