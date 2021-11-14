Trade Levy Reduced

This change was gazetted on 24th of September 2021 and will come into effect on November 23, 2021. This was announced by newly appointed Acting Executive Chairman of the Securities Commission, Robert Salmon-Minak.

The levy was imposed on February 8, 2021 and effected on April 8, when the Commission was under the leadership of former Securities Executive Chairman, Alex Tongayu.

Mr Minak said when imposed, there was widespread criticism that the levy was too steep and would cause more harm than good, scaring away investors and stunting the growth of PNG’s capital market.

“We have taken on board the concerns raised by the industry after the levies on transactions of O.75 percent, and we reviewed that particular levy and then we went back again and consulted with the industry. This time, widely, because we considered that those concerns raised by the industry were genuine,” he said.

“We also did extensive and intensive and comprehensive research on what sort of levies are charged regionally and around the world and we realized that the 0.75 per cent levy was a bit too high. I think it was among the highest around the world.

“So, in the wisdom of the Securities Commission, was going to be a disincentive to the market and its growth potential. So, after wide consultations, we reviewed it down to among the lowest in the world.”

Mr Minak said: “It now stands at 0.03 per cent. Therefore, what happens is when investors try to trade shares, we have to remember that government levies are a form of tax. When the Securities Commission begin to set levies at a higher rate and it becomes a capital cost to the person trying to buy shares in the companies and that discourages investors.”

He said the Commission is sensitive to the concerns raised by the industry and have reviewed it downwards and achieved a consensus on that with the industry’s views taken on board.

“We have issued a gazettal on that and we said that because previously stockbrokers collected levies for and on behalf of the Commission, we gave about 60 days for the brokerage firms to refund the money to the investors. So after 60 days it will trigger the new set of levies.”