Tracking Tool Vital For Protected Areas

The targeted tribes of (Maugluak, Inaugl & Kuglkane) of the Mitnande Local Level Government, Kundiawa-Gembogl District in Chimbu Province attended the workshop.

The meeting was opened by Deputy Provincial Administrator-Field Service, Essy Walkaima with the principal advisors of key divisions in the Simbu Provincial Administration.

Mr Walkaima said: “Due to the increase of human population and the continual destruction of the environment for food production, it has led to the extinct and migration of exotic plant, insect and animal species.”

The Mt. Wilhelm forest area is one of the protected areas of PNG that the UNDP GEF 6 project “Sustainable Financing of PNG protected Area Network’ is funding.

The UNDP GEF 6 and USAID LGP project facilitated by CEPA is an important biodiversity conservation project for the Bismarck range corridor embraced by the Simbu, Eastern Highlands, Jiwaka and Madang Provincial Governments.

This Project, “Sustainable Financing of Papua New Guinea’s Protected Area Network”, will extend the Government’s ability to fulfill its protected area mandate and implement the Protected Area Policy.

The proposed project is seeking to implement solutions that will overcome the main causes of the threats to biodiversity, ecosystem services and ecological processes.

This workshop was aimed at using the Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool 2 (METT-2) a reviewed global applied questionnaire to assess Protected Area Management Effect to make sure the protected area like Mt. Wilhelm is protecting its values and achieving its goals and objectives.

Information collected on the METT-2 workshop would be used to improve the management of the Mt. Wilhelm protected area.