TPA, Air Niugini Partner To Subsidize Travel

PNGTPA Chief Executive Officer, Eric Mossman Uvovo and Air Niugini General Manager, Paul Abbot signed the MoU this morning.

The partnership aims to encourage domestic tourism, bringing back tourism in Papua New Guinea post COVID, especially with the opening of country borders. Both organizations also hope to see an increase into the number of international visitors coming to PNG.

PNGTPA will be availing K1 million towards this programme and Mr Uvovo says K500,000 will be made available to Air Niugini as soon as possible.

Mr Uvovo said, “We want to help stimulate the industry. Going forward this is one way that we believe will go a long way.

“This is basically for package tools. We are dealing with our tourism industry members, accommodation owners and others as well within various provinces. This is specifically for packages. We believe going forward this partnership will work and it will stimulate a lot of growth within the industry.”

The subsidy will go towards taking K500 per person off the cost of the travel package. Details of the package are yet to be finalized for dissemination.

Mr Abbot said, “This is just yet another example of taking the market, an innovative product, which we sure is gonna help stimulate domestic tourism within this country.

“It’s important for all of us like this that we put together a program like this which drive some real benefits back into the industry and back into the local communities.”

He added that the objective is to make domestic tourism package product a lot more accessible to a lot more people, whether they be international visitors or domestic travelers looking to explore Papua New Guinea.