Tourism boost for Milne Bay

This statement was made by Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt.

“The transport sector is vital in achieving these goals,” emphasized Schnaubelt on Friday 10 May at the launch of the Gurney Airport Upgrade Project and groundbreaking that also coincided with the official launching of phase two of the Civil Aviation Development Investment Project (CADIP Il), an initiative of the Government of Papua New supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and implemented by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

The Gurney Airport Upgrade Project is the first under CADIP Phase Il, to be awarded on 15 December 2023 to the contractor, China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CRCEG) at a value of K76.84 million.

Schnaubelt says the government is aiming for 48 percent transport connectivity nationwide by 2027 and with the launch, this goal is on track.

The project is scheduled to fully commence by 15 May 2024 and NAC will work closely with the contractor and the respective stakeholders to ensure that the project is completed within 26 months as anticipated.

Minister Schnaubelt in acknowledging the continuous support of the ADB said, “Nothing in life cannot be achieved without partnership.”

ADB Country Director, Said Zaidansyah, said, “ADB is a proud development partner of the government and we are pleased to be working not just in civil aviation space but also in different sectors.”

The upgrade of the Gurney airport is being propelled towards building a flourishing tourism sector for Milne Bay Province.

“We need an airport to bring tourists. We need good infrastructure at airports to bring tourists. The challenge now is for both the national government and provincial government to make sure that we have sufficient infrastructure in place in respective provinces to receive those tourists when they do arrive.

“The Gurney airport upgrade project is a significant milestone in our endeavour for nationwide connectivity,” added Schnaubelt.

Alotau Member Ricky Morris said, “Gurney airport is the eastern gate to a magnitude of unexplored potential and opportunities which tourism is one industry that plays a vital role apart from the other emerging multi-central development and investment opportunities that this province can offer.”

National Airports Corporation Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dominic Kaumu said, “For Alotau, we are mindful of the fact that Alotau is the tourist capital of Papua New Guinea. In doing that, we’re going to make sure that the airport meets all the requirements.”

Meantime, Milne Bay Governor, Gordon Wesley said there is a huge potential for development of the province as an economic and tourism hub.

“The Milne Bay Provincial Government stands ready to support the national government to drive these initiatives.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister James Marape encouraged the people of Milne Bay emphasizing their unique friendly nature, culture, environment, and food poses great potential for the development of many more tourism products.

Remarking on the airport upgrade launch, the PM said, “Our people deserve modern infrastructure.

“Milne Bay, Oro province, New Guinea Islands, and Central (have) the easiest environment, culture to ensure we move and ramp up our tourism sector in PNG.”