Top Staff Complete Program

The program supports high achieving employees within the organization to refine their leadership skills, enabling them to lead high performing teams.

The six-month, cohort-based program was led and facilitated by Credit Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Danny Robinson, and delivered through a series of workshops and sessions designed to help participants understand their leadership style and enhance its effectiveness in their current roles within the company.

“Credit Corporation is an organisation that cultivates a continuous learning culture and we are rewarded with an employee base who have an independent quest for knowledge and are open to new ways of thinking and working,” said Robinson.

Imelda Kalwan on behalf of the participants thanked Credit Corporation management for continuously providing opportunities for staff to upskill and better themselves.

“The program not only tested but challenged my leadership skills. It made me critically analyse the way I look after my team and how my decisions and actions have to be inclusive,’’ she said.