TISA is WIBF platinum sponsor

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru, acknowledged Teachers Savings and Loan Society (TISA) for their bold move in becoming WIBF’s 2023 platinum sponsor.

“To be a platinum sponsor of this event TISA is coming up with a sponsorship of K300 000. This is a one in a lifetime opportunity for our country, I would like to appeal to other businesses in PNG to get behind this and become sponsors of WIBF,” he said. “We will have space for 300 PNG Delegate, TISA’s platinum sponsor will automatically have five slots to bring in yor own delegates and announce that you will be one of the four Papua New Guinean speakers to share your story about how TISA started in PNG,” stated Maru.

He stated that this is the first time PNG will host the forum of the world where businesses run by indigenous people from different parts of the world including the Aborigines of Australia, the New Zealand Maori, Indians, Canadians, Africans and Asians, converge and share knowledge, technology and cultures.

TISA Group CEO, Michael Koisen, said TISA is excited to be part of the WIBF.

“It fits in with our culture and DNA, we are an Indigenous Papua New Guinean business owned by ordinary mums and dads of this country. 70, 000 of them and their families, so it really fits in well with what we believe. This is a big opportunity for us to showcase not only an Indigenous successful institution but also to meet other indigenous businesses. We are excited and very happy to participate,” said Koisen.