TISA sponsors PNGDF Commander’s Cup

In announcing this sponsorship, Group CEO for TISA, Michael Koisen said, “TISA is delighted to support this event because a lot of our service men and women are members of Tisa and its one way of giving back to our members.”

“This event is also special because for the first time since the competition started in 2002, there will be women’s matches played and our support will assist the organizing committee to stage these games in Lae this July,” Koisen said.

“The competition, while it focuses on physical fitness and wellbeing, it also encourages and promotes camaraderie, teamwork, collaboration, gender equality and friendship – values that TISA supports.”

On hand to receive the sponsorship at Murray Barracks, Port Moresby was Chief of Defence Force, Major General Mark Goina, Paul Siwi, President of the PNG Rugby Union, and members of the PNGDF.

Major General Goina thanked TISA for its support and said PNGDF is not a commercial state entity and does not generate money and so such support is valued.

As a member of TISA including many of the service men and women, Chief Commander Goina thanked TISA for its generous support to the tournament and PNGDF.

He said a key focus for PNGDF is on its people – their physical fitness, health, and wellbeing so that they are able to go out and discharge their duties and responsibilities.

As such PNGDF has announced the return of the tournament after three-year recess due to COVID-19.

This year’s Commander’s Cup will be played at the Igam Barracks in Lae from 12-20 July.

Ten teams from all PNGDF barracks will compete including debutants PNGDF Rugby Union Women’s team who will take on the Morobe Women’s Rugby Union team.

TISA staff will also set up a booth at Igam Barracks during the duration of the event to assist and attend to member queries.