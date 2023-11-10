TISA marks ‘Banking on Values Day’

This is following TISA’s acceptance as a full member of the GABV on 1 November 2023.

Banking Values Day celebrates a bolder, better way to bank, and calls on the financial sector to transform its ways of working to promote a sustainable and inclusive future.

CEO for TISA Group, Michael Koisen said, “We are the first financial institution in the Pacific to join GABV - a network of over 70 independent banks & financial institutions using finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development”.

As part of the celebrations, TISA reaffirmed its commitment to support ethical, responsible, and sustainable banking.

“Banks and financial institutions in PNG can be a powerful force for good. From social inequality to climate emergency, the banking and financial sector has a choice: either ignore and exacerbate these issues, or work together to help overcome them.

“For TISA, we want to help overcome them and it is our commitment and aim to promote a more sustainable financial system and create visibility for the responsible banking movement globally with a local emphasis”, said Koisen.

The theme for this year’s Banking on Values Day theme was ‘Think Bolder’.