TISA announces seven per cent interest

Board Chairman Gabriel Tai said, “TISA has made a modest total income increase of K2.1 million in 2023 and an increase in Group Assets by 4% to K1.182 billion compared to 2022.”

TISA has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth despite a challenging financial year.

“I am pleased to announce that the TISA board has approved an additional bonus interest of 7% which will be credited to all our members Yumi accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2023,” Chairman Tai added.

This 7% equivalent to K24.29 million will be paid to members’ Yumi accounts based on their general savings balances as of 31 December 2023.

Tai said, “Members will be able to access the 7% interest in their Yumi accounts tomorrow.”

This is the sixth consecutive year that TISA has declared a 7% interest for its members.

The interest payout to members savings accounts for the year 2023 are as follows:

2% interest credited annually to members’ general savings accounts

2% interest credited annually to members Yumi accounts

6% interest credited annually to members with other savings accounts

7% additional bonus interest paid to members’ general savings accounts balance as of 31 December 2023 into Yumi accounts.

Chairman Tai emphasized, “We are excited about the opportunities that lie before us. The financial landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences and global trends.

“As we embrace these changes, we remain committed to staying true to our values and fulfilling our mission of helping people build sustainable wealth.”