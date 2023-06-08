TISA announces additional bonus

This additional bonus interest is in commemoration of TISA’s 50th Anniversary. The special bonus interest totaling up to K6.71million will be paid to members of Yumi Account.

According to Chairman of TISA, Gabriel Tai, this brings the total addition interest paid to TISA members for the financial year 2022 to a record 9%.

“This 2% bonus interest will be paid to all TISA members YUMI Accounts tonight. Members can access this interest in their Yumi Accounts tomorrow. As I mentioned in my last announcement, your Society performed well in 2022, we made a Profit after tax of 79.49 million kina. This was 24% higher than 2021,” stated Tai.

Chairman Tai added that this is the biggest additional interest TISA has ever paid. Tai emphasized that 7% was paid on May 25, 2023. Today TISA will pay an additional bonus of 2% interest.

“On behalf of the Board and Management, I want to thank all our loyal TISA members for your continued support. Thank you for trusting the Board and Management to prudently manage your company and to deliver affordable products and services and reasonable returns to you. TISA remains committed to providing affordable products, quality customer service and paying better returns to you, our valuable members.”

TISA has more than 63,000 plus members.