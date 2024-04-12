Tiket Mastas, Cellmoni team up

Officially launched today, CellMoni becomes an additional option for ticket payments online. Ticket Mastas aim to increase their ticket payment options to customers as well as provide a convenient, safe and trusted way to buy tickets for customers without visa accounts. The CellMoni platform avails this for customers as well as an added value for customers who can now simply purchase major sport events tickets conveniently through CellMoni anywhere and anytime at a location where games will be hosted in Papua New Guinea.

Moore Business Systems Managing Director, David Doig said, “Our IT team at Moore have used the last 4 months during the off season to completely rebuild our Tiket Mastas software platform to make it more flexible and adaptable to accept more payment methods, and we’re very pleased to now be able to add the CellMoni payment option.”

Tiket Mastas is a division of Moore Business Systems PNG Limited, and was established in 2015 and in 2017 Tiket Mastas built a fully dynamic ticketing and revenue management platform to meet international ticketing standards. It remains the leading ticketing and event revenue management provider in Papua New Guinea.

CellMoni is an electronic wallet that allows Digicel customers and businesses to avail for digital financial services without the need to have a formal bank account. This means facilitating faster and safer financial transactions that has potential to significantly increase the financial inclusion in the country. CellMoni is available wherever the Digicel Network is available and is extendable to all Digicel mobile customers. It is easy to use, safe and secure.