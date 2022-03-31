Ticket Bilum Embrace BSP eCommerce

A local web designer, Tidman Ikosi, has introduced the mobile app in 2020 known as Ticket Bilum. The app allows customers to pay for tickets to events and venues online using mobile airtime credits and bankcards. Perfect for the ordinary Papua New Guineans, the app delivers tickets immediately to your mobile phone with a special QR code. When the customer arrives at the event, they simply scan the QR code to access the event or venue.

The Ticket Bilum app Founder and owner Mr Ikosi said, “Being an app-based service, online payments bring ease and convenience of payment. Customers no longer have to stand in line or ring a number to reserve tickets or meet at a location to buy tickets.

“Payments or selling of event tickets can be done literally anywhere, anytime and at your fingertips via your mobile phone. I’m also able to track in real time remotely anywhere in the world every payment being made via the app.”

After successful integration to BSP Internet Payment Gateway in 2020, the Ticket Bilum mobile app was a relief for event organisers during earlier stage of COVID-19.

Event organisers selling tickets for cinema, stage plays, major conferences, concerts, fundraising dances or sporting events will save money and avoid the hassle to print tickets or rent a venue to sell tickets. Simply use your mobile phone at the venue to scan your digital ticket code on a QR code reader provided by the venue organisers.

How to use the Ticket Bilum App:

Download the Ticket Bilum app from Google Play Store or Apple Play Store Register your Sign In details and password to log on (Name, email address or Bmobile number) Select Ticket available from the category of (a) Movies (b) Theatre (c) Sports (d) Events Choose payment options to Pay by Bank Card with BSP or Pay by Bmobile Airtime Credits (This option is available only to Bmobile subscribers at this point) A receipt will be displayed on the app with your unique QR code.

Ikosi’s advice to other businesses who are planning to incorporate online payments onto their website or apps: