Three companies top Nasfund awards

Ramu Agri Industries Limited secured the Chairwoman’s Category A Award, while Category B and C went to Marie Stopes and Trends PNG Limited respectively. The event was held to acknowledge employers who faithfully adhered to Nasfund’s superannuation procedures.

These three (3) distinguished companies were among nine (9) other awardees across five categories, and an additional 22 runners-up for both first and second place, all recognized during the 5th Annual Employer Awards event hosted by Nasfund on Friday, August 18th, 2023.

Florence Willie, the Executive Director of Employer Federations Papua New Guinea, praised Nasfund for hosting this prestigious event annually that acknowledges and celebrates exceptional employers.

"The Annual Employer Awards holds significance in Nasfund's journey since 2018, aimed at fostering stronger collaboration between contributing employers and the Fund, all in the pursuit of fulfilling a single obligation, and this is to ensure members' well-being during retirement,” she said.

Nasfund Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Sharma said the highlight of the awards ceremony served as proof to employers who upheld the values of compliance, integrity, and excellence as outlined in the Superannuation Act throughout 2022.

The best-performing employers were awarded according to the following categories:

• Category A – Employers contributing more than K100,000 per month.

• Category B – Employers contributing between K50,000 and K100,000 per month.

• Category C – Employers who contribute less than K50,000 per month.

Winners from these three categories were then based on the respective awards as follows:

1. Most Compliant Employer in Mandatory Contributions

• Category A – K92 Mining Limited

• Category B – Kainantu Resources Limited

• Category C – Electrical Services & Supplies Limited

2. Best Employer with Employer Voluntary Contributions

• Category A – Ramu Agri Industries Limited

• Category B – Yumi Health PNG T/A Marie Stopes PNG

• Category C – Cardno (PNG) Limited

3. Best Employer with Member Voluntary Contributions

• Category A – PNG Union Mission of the Seventh–Day Adventist Church

• Category B – Yumi Health PNG T/A Marie Stopes PNG

• Category C – Trends PNG Limited

4. Most Compliant in Account Maintenance

• Category A – Exxon Mobil PNG Limited

• Category B – Fubilan Catering Service Limited

• Category C – Werec Insurance Brokers Limited

5. Best Non-Mandatory Contribution Employer

• Category A – Sed Optical Eye Care

6. Nasfund Chairwomen’s Award

• Category A – Ramu Agri Industries Limited

• Category B – Yumi Health PNG T/A Marie Stopes PNG

• Category C – Trends PNG Limited