Tera Shandro is MD for ExxonMobil PNG

Shandro currently Senior Opportunity Evaluation Advisor to the ExxonMobil CEO & Management Committee takes over from outgoing Chairman and Managing Director, Peter Larden, who will become the Senior Upstream & Low Carbon Solutions Advisor to the Exxon Mobil Corporation CEO & Management Committee in Dallas, Texas.

Since joining ExxonMobil’s Canadian affiliate Imperial Oil in 2003, Shandro has held both global Upstream and Downstream senior roles across engineering, research, operations, business planning and finance.

She brings to PNG significant capital project execution experience in both Canada and the United States.

“Tera is a people-first leader who will bring broad international expertise and perspective to PNG,” said Larden. “She is uniquely qualified to drive ExxonMobil’s continued growth in Papua New Guinea.”

Appointed to PNG in March 2021, Larden's leadership has resulted in the achievement of multiple major milestones.

The PNG LNG Project recorded two of its safest years on record, with the LNG Plant marking nine consecutive years without a Lost Time Incident. The Angore Project recommenced and is now on track to begin production in 2024.

In collaboration with the PNG Government, he secured the successful execution of the P’nyang LNG Project Gas Agreement, and progressed Papua LNG Project FEED entry based on an enhanced downstream concept.

“Two years passes quickly, especially when you reflect on all the amazing things that we have collectively achieved,” Larden said. “Thank you to our stakeholders for your partnership, I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to have led a world-class project that continues to redefine global benchmarks.

“To my ExxonMobil PNG wanwoks I am honoured to have worked with a team that delivers beyond all expectations. Because of you, my family and I depart PNG with fond memories and lifelong friendships.”