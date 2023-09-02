Telstra CEO meets Prime Minister Marape

The meeting was also attended by the Senior Vice President of Digicel PNG Limited, Lorna McPherson.

During the meeting, Ms. Brady expressed her satisfaction with the current Telstra services in Papua New Guinea, highlighting the successful integration of Digicel PNG Limited into the Telstra Agreement. She proudly shared that Telstra committed to deliver 115 towers nationwide and is on track to provide improved services to rural areas by March 2024.

Furthermore, Ms. Brady announced Telstra's successful rollout of 4G services. Over last 18 months, Digicel’s coverage has improved from 23 percent to 72 percent and will continue with the tower upgrade.

In response, Prime Minister Marape commended Telstra's commitment to investing in the Telecommunication Sector in PNG, emphasizing Telstra's confidence in the country's telecommunications market.

He also highlighted the substantial growth in online businesses, trade, government activities, and social transactions in PNG since Telstra's entry into the market in 2007.

Ms. Brady expressed Telstra's dedication to bridging the digital divide by providing connectivity to both regional and rural communities, emphasizing the positive economic and social impacts of enhanced connectivity.

Prime Minister Marape praised Digicel PNG for its significant contributions to PNG communities since its establishment in 2007. He underscored the importance of the Telstra Agreement in PNG's transition towards a digitalised economy, enhancing government services and the overall economy.

Additionally, Prime Minister Marape acknowledged that PNG represents Telstra's most substantial market in the Pacific and expressed eagerness for Telstra's continued presence in the country.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Marape recognized Telstra's sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) Competition in Australia and sought Telstra's support for PNG's bid to field the 18th team in the Australian NRL.