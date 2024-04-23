TCF secures SME support

This agreement will enable TCF to provide credit guarantees to its SME clientele, fostering growth and stability within this sector.

TCF, a subsidiary of Teachers Savings and Loan Society Ltd., is actively expanding its services in the micro and SME lending markets.

“As we stand on the cusp of becoming a commercial bank, this collaboration underscores our commitment to the MSME sector,” said Sunil Pokharel, CEO of TCF.

He expressed optimism about the impact of the agreement on TCF’s SME portfolio and mentioned upcoming reviews and expansions of their product offerings tailored for micro and small businesses.

CGC’s CEO, Dominic Sikakau, echoed this enthusiasm, highlighting the partnership's alignment with governmental goals to bolster MSME finance and stimulate economic growth in PNG.

TCF now joins a network of 13 financial institutions in PNG collaborating with CGC to facilitate SME lending.