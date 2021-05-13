Tarutia recognised

He was accorded this because of his long standing membership with the institute as a founding member and has served as its president.

This membership grade is awarded through peer recognition where members of the Institute nominate their colleagues for the award of the grade of Fellow.

Mr Tarutia said he was humbled to be admitted as a Fellow of the Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors and thanked them for the recognition.

“I have had the privilege to work with a lot of competent professionals at Board and executive level in various organizations to bring about positive change through the adoption and adherence to good corporate governance practices.

“Better outcomes are achieved for all stakeholders if we conduct ourselves the right way.

“I encourage individuals in businesses, Government agencies, SMEs and SOEs who are directors to become professional members of the PNG Institute of Directors,” he said.

President of the Institute, Anthony Yauieb said: “Mr Tarutia was assessed as meeting the high standards required to become a Fellow. There are two key requirements in this evaluation.

“The first is that the Institute member must have served for 15 years or more consecutively as a board director or equivalent governance professional. The second is that the member needs to be of high standing in the community.”

Over the last two decades, Mr Tarutia has been a director on the boards of companies in financial services, aviation, software development, agriculture, property construction, manufacturing, environment conservation and sporting sectors in PNG.

“Mr Tarutia is a leading corporate figure, he is Chief Executive Officer of the largest private sector superannuation fund Nasfund,” said Mr Yauieb.

Mr Tarutia is a Harvard Business School alumni, and holds a Masters in Business Administration and a Degree in Business Economics from University of PNG.

Mr Tarutia joins as an Institute Fellow luminaries such as; Lady Winifred Kamit, Monica Salter, Sir Wilson Kamit, Sir Kostas Constantinou, Gerea Aopi, Brian Hull, Frank Kramer, Stan Joyce and Benny Popoitai.

Dame Carol Kidu and Sir Paulius Matane are Honorary Fellows of the Institute.

The Institute is a professional membership organization that seeks to promote and improve corporate governance in PNG.