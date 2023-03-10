Tarutia highlights Fund’s positive results

During a press conference held yesterday, Mr Tarutia, highlighted that the Fund is still achieving positive results as noted by NSL Chairwoman Tamzin Wardley and Tarutia's successor, Rajeev Sharma.

Despite the challenging economic climate, the organization's investment portfolio and operational activities implemented over the past year have resulted in organic growth. This growth has translated into a 4.3 percent crediting rate, which is equivalent to K260 million being credited to members' accounts.

Tarutia expressed his satisfaction that members' retirement savings continue to grow despite the tough economic conditions. He expressed his confidence in the capable hands of Chairwoman Tamzin Wardley and Rajeev Sharma, who has been working with the organization for over 10 years and is well-known to the membership.

Tarutia also stated that he is pleased that the fund has consistently delivered growth, organic growth, membership growth, employer growth, and year-on-year profitability.

While the inflation rate is high at present, the returns of 4.3 percent are slightly below the inflation rate. However, Tarutia noted that in superannuation, returns are always viewed over the long term. Over a five-year period, the returns provided to members are above the deflation rate.

Although these returns are lower than those provided to members in 2021, Tarutia explained that this was anticipated due to circumstances beyond the control of the board and management.

As Tarutia closed his chapter at the Fund, he reassured the membership that the organization is in good and strong hands as it moves into the next chapter of growth.