Tari Pori SMEs empowered

Funded by the Tari Pori District Development Authority (DDA), this initiative spans the next five years, commencing in 2024.

SME Capacity Building: Pacifund is committed to providing comprehensive capacity-building education for over 10,000 individuals, fostering skill development and entrepreneurship in the region.

Formalizing Businesses: The partnership aims to register informal businesses with the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) and Internal Revenue Commission (IRC), ensuring legal recognition and compliance.

Facilitating Funding Access: Pacifund and Dream@works will work hand in hand to create pathways for ordinary villagers, enabling them to access crucial SME funding opportunities.

Pacifund, equipped with five certified trainers and master

trainers in-house, brings over 50 years of combined experience in the sector. The Enterprise Development division of Pacifund runs a diverse range of financial education programs to nurture sustainable business growth.

Expressing gratitude, Pacifund acknowledges the support of Prime Minister James Marape and the DDA administration for providing the platform to bolster SMEs in district.