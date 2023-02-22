Tari-Pori invests in Mama Bank

The Tari-Pori District Development Authority (DDA) partnered with the Mama Bank to establish a Mama Bank Agency in the district, enabling the local people to have easy access to financial services and credit facility to support the district’s economic plans in empowering entrepreneurship in Tari-Pori District.

The initiative was backed in 2020 and led by Rachael Marape, which eventually inspired the Prime Minister and Tari-Pori DDA to allocate a K1 million and a new office building for Mama Bank to set up in Tari.

Marape appealed to the women and people of Tari-Pori to support the establishment arrangements, such as financial institution in their entrepreneurial ambitions and not cash handouts.

“I call on all the people of Tari-Pori who are living in Port Moresby and elsewhere and doing nothing to go back to Tari and work the land. Hard work and perseverance by making your hands dirty will take you to the next level,” said Marape.

He acknowledged the 10 Members of Parliament and their DDAs for partnering with Mama Bank. He called on all other Members of Parliament to allocate their K1 million from the DSIP envelop of K10 million into such a program as that portion is purposely for economic empowerment for their respective districts.

“I am behind Mama Bank as its loan product can finance any simple mothers starting at K300 and that it is inspiring as it really captures the needs of simply and ordinary Papua New Guineans at the micro level who wanted to start-up somewhere and grow,” said PM Marape.

Chairman of Mama Bank, Noel Norikgu said: “We felt obligated to provide the banking services that can economically empower all women, girls and their families.”

“We've been placed in a space of greater responsibility as the women’s bank to be the major player for women and girls’ financial inclusion as captured under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy from BPNG.”