Talks to establish Indonesia-PNG Business Council

President of the PNG Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PNGCCI), Ian Tarutia, expressed delight at the opportunity to strengthen business-to-business relations with both governments.

The forum was held during the one-day bilateral meeting between PNG and Indonesia officials led by Prime Minister James Marape and President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

Tarutia said, “This relationship is logically and practically important to both our countries because of our proximity to one another. Indonesia is Papua New Guinea's closest neighbor. We share common land borders and we share common ancestry with our Melanesian brothers and sisters in the Papuan provinces.”

Tarutia said at the business level, PNGCCI had a relationship with the Indonesian chamber of commerce and industry, extending the relationship since March 2022 by way of a memorandum of understanding.

“This MOU essentially promotes the collaborative partnership in commerce and trade between our two countries. It covers trade and investment activities, market access, capacity building of SMEs and promotion of cross border flows without unnecessary restrictions,” said Tarutia.

The delegates of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry arrived on Sunday July 2, led by Handito Joewono.

Tarutia says they had meetings with the Managing Director of the Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) and the Acting Secretary of the Department of International Trade and Investment.

Discussions included how they can optimize tangible outcomes as intended in the MOU that was signed within Jakarta on March 31, 2022.

“We have agreed more can be done,” he said. “Exchange contact details, and see if we can achieve something that is mutually beneficial to your business than just an intent written and signed on paper.”

“Actions indeed speak louder than words, my friends. This visit and discussions between our leaders reinforces the will to make more tangible trade, commerce and investment opportunities amongst ourselves at the business level.”

Tarutia says the PNGCCI is supportive of the establishment of the Indonesia, Papua New Guinea Business Council that will have specific focus on trade, commerce and industry opportunities on both sides. He said after the forum, dialogue will continue to get this entity formally up and running.

Chairman of the PNG and Timor Leste Committee in the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “We wish to strengthen our collaboration in practice with the real business cooperation. In the last few days, we enjoyed many business meetings among Indonesia and PNG companies in IT, tourism, transportation, as in education and training on exports as was also mentioned. We have communicated with that department.

“We support the government of Indonesia in working together with PNG as part of the Pacific. One of the key enablers for future trade expansion between PNG and Indonesia is connectivity. The opening of the CITILINK inaugural flight from Bali to Port Moresby a few days ago on July 2nd is hoped to increase business relationship between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea thanks to CITILINK, with support from Indonesia and Papua New Guinea governments to make it happen.

“We have a common dream to increase the prosperity of our beloved countries and we do believe there is a way to do it. Together, we can do more.”