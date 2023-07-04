Sweet potato workshop conducted in Lae

Apart from Momase, the workshop was also attended by staff from the Southern and Highlands’ Aiyura regional research centres.

Project lead scientist, Jeffrey Waki, outlined that the workshop assessed progress, realigned activity and budgetary plans as well as firmed up two farmer training manual drafts. These include a manual on sweetpotato breeding and the other one on farmer-led conservation practices.

The training is now earmarked for roll-out from July to November later this year at project sites of Usurufa in Eastern Highlands; Teptep in Madang; Menyamya in Morobe and; Rigwali in Central, respectively.

NARI’s director of the farming systems program, Dr. Birte Komolong, said the workshop would make farmers become more appreciative of the natural breeding process that has always been occurring. More importantly, it would also empower them to do breeding intentionally, to derive new hybrids.