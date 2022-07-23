Support For Young Entrepreneurs

The deal was signed between the Small Medium Enterprise and Corporation (SMEC) and Save the Children.

The MoU now paves way for SMEC and Save the Children to support 15 young people, in Lae and Port Moresby, to receive entrepreneurial training and technical expertise.

SME Corporation managing director, Petrus Ralda, says: “We value this MoU. It’s very important for us because we have programs targeting youths throughout the country, programs targeting women and programs targeting people with disabilities.

“Our programs are designed in such a way that it’s inclusive. We see our programs not in terms of the programs we deliver but how it will impact the person and their life.”

Ralda added: “…I believe, that through this program we can change and create an environment that is conducive to involve youths. Through this MoU, we can also share resources, expertise and experience so that we can be able to maximise our objectives to help our target group – the youth.”

15 young people, comprising of 8 females and 7 males, including four (4) persons with disabilities, are all part of Save the Children’s Hand Heart Pocket Program (HHP).

Save the Children’s country director, Fiu-Williame Igara, says: “Hand Heart Pocket is a 3-year Life Skills for Success development program that Save the Children is implementing in Port Moresby and Lae.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with our government partner, Small Medium Enterprise Corporation, is very important to us as it will enable Save the Children to support these young people fulfil their rights, survive and transition through the entrepreneurial pathway of the project we are undertaking this year and in 2023.”

The Hand Heart Pocket program focuses on supporting marginalised young people between ages 14-24, inclusive of young women and persons with disabilities.

The HHP Project started last year and now, in its second year of implementation, has already had an impact on over 120 young people with an aim of helping 360 youths by the end of 2023.

A funding of $500,000 AUD (K1,220,124) was given by the Hand Heart Pocket Foundation in Australia to support this 3-year HHP project in NCD and Morobe.