Support for Nawaeb women’s SME group

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen, outlined this when witnessing the launching of the Arafap Women’s SME Association programs.

The group is located in Ward 7 of Wain-Erap LLG.

Pelgen expressed that this Government now has captured SMEs as a priority to improve the people’s livelihood.

“My people of Nawaeb who are engaged in whatever activities to generate revenue will be supported in due course,” he stated.

“We must properly follow due process of registering our groups, be certified in financial literacy skills and then be an active start-up group already engaged in whichever economic activities before we seek funding or support.”

Pelgen stated that mama, youth or church groups must have annual programs and plans outlining the SME activities they will be taking part in every year.

“Prudent management and accountability of funds is very important. I wish to return and see the funds we give increase two- to three-fold. That guarantees the district team that the SME is thriving.”

Pelgen then presented K5,000 to the association and committed further funding for their SME activities for 2024.

“Plis yupla ol mama mas lukautim na yusim gut moni gavman i givim kam,” he said. “Yusim gut dispela moni lo wokim moa moni lo helpim yu na femili, pikinini blo yu lo ples.”

Ward 7 of Wain-Erap LLG used to be an isolated and neglected area of Nawaeb, with the MP hoping that through such SME programs, the people’s daily lives will be improved.

Pelgen was accompanied by Wain-Erap LLG President, Kunump Ameke, NDDA women’s representative, Rebecca Michael, NDDA church representative, Erick Mantaung, and NDDA project officer, Jeffery Sam.