Support for economic reform program continues

This approach has resulted in a reduction in the average interest cost on PNG's debt from 6.5 percent per annum to 4.2 percent.

The government's low-cost financing strategy has saved an estimated K1, 353 million in interest costs, which has enabled increased investment in infrastructure, health, education, and law and order programs, while still reducing the budget deficit. International support has been vital to achieving these outcomes.

Ling-Stuckey reported on his recent discussions with Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, where he outlined PNG's progress on international engagement, including work with the IMF.

Chalmers expressed satisfaction with the progress made and was pleased to see PNG as a safe set of hands for receiving assistance, such as the AUD750 million (K1,830 million) provided as budget support in December 2022.

Ling-Stuckey also shared the good progress made with the IMF and the plans to take decisions on a funded IMF program to PNG's Ministerial Economic Committee this month and then NEC in early March.

He emphasized the importance of IMF engagement being focused on supporting PNG's economic reform program.

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey spoke positively about his meeting with the Australian Treasurer and looks forward to continuing to work with him and his team to address the challenges posed by a gloomy international economic environment and the need for budget repair and reconstruction.