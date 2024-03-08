Superfund to enhance overall member experience

“We launched e-branch in 2023, and this will be followed by more digital initiatives like a WhatsApp appointment process and strategic initiatives aimed at improving the overall member experience. This means putting more of an emphasis on adding value for our membership while also helping them increase their retirement funds.



In an official media release, Nasfund stated that its members' fund was adversely impacted by the events of 10 January 2024 in many ways.

“Loss of investment capital, loss of contributions, loss of dividends, loss of employment, and lower investor confidence. We are working with the business peak bodies to access financial support to our investee companies from the government,” Nasfund stated

It also aims to grow its membership base organically by offering educational content on superannuation through videos and presentations, specifically targeting exempt smaller employers to encourage them to join Nasfund voluntarily, for the good of their employees.



“Our domestic environment makes achieving our key target returns of exceed rolling inflation a difficult one. Blackouts, interrupted fuel supply and increased lawlessness impact not only the lives of our members and their families but also our Fund. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to improve our operating environment.”



Nasfund stated that whilst 2023 has been its best performing year since 2013, they are urging members to look at consistent long-term returns as superannuation is for the long term – This year its results were supported by international markets and kina depreciation which is beyond control, next year it may be a different story.



Chairwoman Tamzin Wardley stated: "At Nasfund we are always focused on being ready for tomorrow. We remind our members that if you remain invested throughout employment then your long-term returns can grow exponentially over time. This will provide financial security following your retirement from active employment”.



She thanked chief executive officer, Rajeev Sharma, the executive management and staff for their commitment and hard work in 2023, in delivering such highly commendable results in the economic environment.