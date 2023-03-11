Superfund cooperation and BSP's growth

He pointed out that superfunds have been fundamental investors in BSP, which is a source of pride for all those involved.

Sayer mentioned that Nasfund, Nambawan Super, and Comrades Trustee have invested in BSP, which has branches across the Pacific, including Cook Islands, PNG, and other locations. Adding that businesses across PNG are also venturing out into the Pacific, demonstrating a two-way process.

Sayer concluded by emphasizing the benefits of working together as a cooperative, despite different aims and perspectives.

He noted that collaborating on investments could yield a good return for the members of each superfund.