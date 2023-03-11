 

Superfund cooperation and BSP's growth

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
15:18, March 11, 2023
NSL CEO, Paul Sayer, highlighted the cooperation between superfunds, citing the growth and development of BSP as an excellent example.

He pointed out that superfunds have been fundamental investors in BSP, which is a source of pride for all those involved.

Sayer mentioned that Nasfund, Nambawan Super, and Comrades Trustee have invested in BSP, which has branches across the Pacific, including Cook Islands, PNG, and other locations. Adding that businesses across PNG are also venturing out into the Pacific, demonstrating a two-way process.

Sayer concluded by emphasizing the benefits of working together as a cooperative, despite different aims and perspectives.

He noted that collaborating on investments could yield a good return for the members of each superfund.

