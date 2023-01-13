Sun King on new product

Country Manager, Andrew Tegete, stated that the new product can power up the whole house and is very convenient.

Sun King who is in partnership with NGF and Mama Bank are focusing their three products; Pro 400, Home 200X and the Solar powered fan to distribute, however are aiming to supply different products once the piloting stage is complete in West and East Sepik.

“We have our solar lanterns and our Home systems. We just launched a hybrid set-up solar product called Home 8000. This can power up the whole building.

“We don’t have to set up entity in PNG, through those partnerships we can reach out to the untouched population in PNG and this is the main aim of Sun King, NGF and Mama Bank partnering,” said Tegete.

He added that their partnership with NGF allows them to also help small and medium enterprises to grow their business.

“Our partnership with NGF limited is to help our small SMEs, by recruiting small SMEs to re-sell the products on a certain discount percentage that we can give to those mothers or youths to grow their business.

“All our products are verified and the reason why we are number one of the solar products around the world is because our product are built to last, easy to use, and easy to carry around,” he stated.