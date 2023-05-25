Sugarcane harvest begins

Harvesting started on Monday, May 22nd, and will continue until October or November, depending on how much cane is in the fields.

Acting general manager, Eric Wise, said they normally start harvesting in early May but were delayed due to issues with foreign exchange and the shipment of items.

“With foreign exchange, we managed to work with BSP and got our critical items in. So we have assembled the plant, we’ve tested the plant so it’s ready to go, tested the machineries so all ready to go,” Wise stated.

Tuesday was the tipping of the cane, where harvested sugarcanes were tipped onto a conveyor belt that moves them into the factory, signaling the start of sugar production.

“Sugar production doesn’t happen the same time you put in canes,” said Wise, who has been with RAIL for 17 years, while in the acting GM post for two weeks now.

“It’ll take about three or four days and if we have a continuous run, it can take two days to see the actual sugar coming out.

“We produce plantation wide sugar, that’s the Ramu brand. You’ll see the sugar is always gold and sparkly than any sugar that comes in, and our sugar is up to the highest standards.”

Pests and diseases have been affecting production at Ramu, with the Ramu Research and Development Department pointing out that since sugarcane is endemic, so are the native pests and diseases, which have co-evolved with sugarcane.

This, in turn, creates many challenges for the large-scale agricultural production of sugarcane in Ramu, such as the 2019 attack of the top-shoot borer, where 8,000 to 10,000 stalks per hectare were bored, resulting in deformed spindles, losses in yield and reduced cane juice quality.

“Production wasn’t good so we had to supplement the market by importing sugar from outside to keep Papua New Guineans happy with having their cup of tea and put more sugar in,” said Wise.

“We’ve started to make good progress. We’ve identified the areas that cause top-shoot borer; we’ve increased our spraying of plants, insecticide, because sugarcane is a Papua New Guinea plant.”

Another challenge is the starting of fires by residents within the cane fields, with Wise saying “that’s billions burnt up”.

The Ramu team is addressing that by talking to the community and engaging locals as fire teams.