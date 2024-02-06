Successful Applicants for graduate Program announced

The applicants were selected after a long and comprehensive screening process, with well over 200 expressions of interest being received for the Graduate Development and Apprenticeship Programs. The Remington Group programs have attracted some of the best candidates that Papua New Guinea has to offer in their chosen fields of study.

Remington Group chief executive officer, Peter Goodwin says: “The three selected candidates for the Graduate Development Program are Megan Bega, Chris Kuras and John Anthony. These three graduates will be attached to our Group Shared Services team on a rotational basis, working closely with our several business units, allowing them to gain a deep understanding of our business.”

“As for our unique, market leading Technical Apprenticeship Program, we identified four successful candidates and they are Esron Thomas, Leslie Pombo, Tonar Olk and Jack Kalogo. These gentlemen will join our Remington Technology and FX Business Centre Service Teams as Apprentice Service Technicians.

"As we unveil the exceptional talents joining our 2024 Development Programs, I extend my congratulations to Megan, Chris, John, Esron, Leslie, Tonar, and Jack. Their dedication and 'can-do' attitude align perfectly with Remington's culture and work ethic. Their success marks the beginning of a transformative journey for them, and I am confident they will contribute significantly to our shared success. Welcome aboard, future leaders,” Goodwin adds.

The Remington Group programs are developed to provide an opportunity for recent graduates from universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions to receive hands-on training and learning experience by providing them with exposure to both corporate and technical spaces. Then the trainees are matched with a mentor who is an industry expert.

Group HR Manager for Remington, Christopher Membung said both programs provide a pathway into building a meaningful career for the successful applicants, as long as they commit to hard work and persistence.