Students successfully end internship program

Eighteen students from the University of Papua New Guinea, three from Port Moresby Technical College, and one student from IEA College of TAFE had gone through a professional learning experience that offered meaningful, practical work related to the student's field of study, vital for their future endeavours.

Digicel PNG Senior Vice-President, Lorna McPherson stated that Digicel took up the initiative as a responsible corporate organization and its contribution towards human resource development.

“On behalf of the Senior Management Team, well done. What an amazing three months it has been and what a great journey. The reason I’m saying this is because we see the youth of PNG grow in front of us through such a program is just fantastic. Digicel always puts people first and developing youth is so critical for our future success as a company.,” said McPherson.

She said to see in a few months the development, passion, excitement, and skills are phenomenal and has inspired her.

“It’s about taking what you have learned and applying that as you move forward into your future and for us is to take what we have seen today. Take some of the learning and what you have seen about the company and as management do differently; and think differently as we move forward to the future,” McPherson stated.

She commended the initiative and stated that hopefully, they do come back through their graduate program and after school as well.

The students were certified for their internship. They were given the opportunity to present on the individual departments they worked with and what they have learned, the highlights, key takeaways, suggestions, and recommendations while with Digicel PNG.

The students were spread across the Digicel Business getting hands-on experience from various departments including, Commercial, Corporate Care, HR, Legal, Procurement, Facilities, Retail & Sales, Digicel Financial Services, Digicel Foundation, Government Relations, and the Technical Department.

The company aims to make fit this in their annual program and hopefully the opportunity will be made available to other tertiary institutions.