Students Farewelled

The Program aims to create opportunities for students to learn about and experience the working environment.

“They learn hands-on what it’s like in the retail industry and gain great exposure and experience,” says FairPrice director, Christopher Elphick.

The program saw the students actively take part in the sales process during the busy holiday period, whilst also gaining firsthand experience in customer service.

The students’ presence was also very helpful with their enthusiasm to work and learn helped during the peak holiday period.

“Work experience is always a stand out on CVs. I’m sure this will set them apart from their contemporaries competing for work after graduation,” added Elphick.

The students, all in different areas of studies, will return to their respective schools to begin the academic year.